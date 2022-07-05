Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor Lauds Vaani Kapoor, Says They 'Really Befriended Each Other'

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Shamshera. Ahead of the release, Ranbir lauded his co-star and said they befriended each other. As quoted by IANS, the actor said, “Vaani is a very fine actor. She is someone who works very hard. She is so focused that she is always wearing headphones, listening to music and trying to be in the character. Many times I’ve tried to distract her and just have stupid conversation. We really befriended each other.”

The Brahmastra actor added, “We really enjoyed each other’s company. I think what she’s done in ‘Shamshera’ is quite outstanding and I am looking forward to see how people find her character and her performance. She has a very important role in the film and people will have to wait to see it to understand how important her role is.”

Ranbir further added that his pairing with Vaani is a fresh pairing and he hopes people love their characters when they see the film.

Earlier in the day, Vaani shared a couple of photos from her shoot with Ranbir where the sizzling duo could be seen displaying perfect chemistry. The actress can be seen in a black dress with a plunging neckline, whereas Ranbir ditches his shirt for a red suit. In one of the photos, the Brahmastra actor can be seen baring his chest and flaunting his toned abs.

The trailer of Shamshera was released last month and it has already piqued the interest of the viewers. The trailer begins with the revelation that the film is set in the 1870s when India was under British rule. It then shares a glimpse of Ranbir who leads a group of dacoits. We then see Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The trailer then depicts Shamshera’s journey to fight Britishers. Later in the trailer, we hear a voice-over introducing Ranbir’s character and mentioning how he is not afraid of anyone.

Also starring Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role, the film will release on the 22nd of this month.

