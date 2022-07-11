CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Rehearsed With Alia Bhatt For Questions Related To Parenthood
1-MIN READ

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Rehearsed With Alia Bhatt For Questions Related To Parenthood

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2022, 09:01 IST

Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child together.

The 'Brahmastra' couple, Ranbir and Alia got married in a close ceremony amidst friends and family in April this year and are now expecting their first child.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first baby later this year. While all of their friends and fans are super excited for the same, even the couple is leaving no stone unturned to prepare themselves at their best. While promoting his upcoming film ‘Shamshera’, Ranbir revealed how he and Alia practiced mock interviews so that he could answer questions related to fatherhood like a pro. The actor shared that during these ‘mock interviews’ with Alia, he would answer questions like, ‘How are you feeling ahead of welcoming a child?’ among others.

“I knew I’d be asked this question a lot as I promote Shamshera. So I had rehearsed a lot with Alia too. She was asking me, ‘Ranbir, aap pita banne wale ho, aap kya kehna chaahte ho?’ but these were just words, and I can’t describe the real feeling that I am feeling inside me. I am very happy and very excited, and very nervous, I am terrified also, but I am very grateful,” Ranbir said as quoted by E-Times.

