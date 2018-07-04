Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt-Starrer to Release on July 31, 2020

करम से डकैत,

धरम से आज़ाद

Presenting #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF's next action adventure #SHAMSHERA. Directed by @karanmalhotra21 | @ShamsheraMovie pic.twitter.com/5Dqg7GDOhQ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 7, 2018

After receiving an immensely positive response for portraying the life and struggles of Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor is once again all set to stun the audience in a never-seen-before avatar in Yash Raj Films' Shamshera.The team of the film recently released a statement announcing the release date of the film. Directed by Agneepath famed director Karan Malhotra, the film will be released on July 31, 2020. Interestingly, Ranbir will be seen sharing space with Sanjay, who is playing a ruthless villain in the film.Vaani Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir as a temptress. This is Vaani's third film with the YRF after Shuddh Desi Romance and Befikre, and this is the first time she will be seen opposite Ranbir.The film, to be produced by Aditya Chopra, will see Ranbir in the role of a dacoit as the film's tagline goes, "Karam Se Dacait... Dharam Se Azaad."Earlier, the studio had released the film's teaser on Twitter, giving us glimpses of Ranbir's first look from the movie where the Bollywood heartthrob looked raw and every bit the dacoit he is playing in the movie.This is Ranbir's third collaboration with YRF films after Bachna Ae Haseeno and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. The actor is currently busy with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt.