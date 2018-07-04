English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt-Starrer to Release on July 31, 2020
Image: A still from Shamshera teaser.
After receiving an immensely positive response for portraying the life and struggles of Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor is once again all set to stun the audience in a never-seen-before avatar in Yash Raj Films' Shamshera.
#Shamshera to release on July 31, 2020! #RanbirKapoor | @karanmalhotra21 | @duttsanjay | @Vaaniofficial | @ShamsheraMovie pic.twitter.com/99h6vsEeNG— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 4, 2018
करम से डकैत,— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 7, 2018
धरम से आज़ाद
Presenting #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before avatar in YRF's next action adventure #SHAMSHERA. Directed by @karanmalhotra21 | @ShamsheraMovie pic.twitter.com/5Dqg7GDOhQ
