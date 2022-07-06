Shamshera: Ranbir and Vaani Sizzle In New Pics, Netizens Ask 'Alia Se Darr Nahi Lagta?'

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor have been setting fire to social media with their ‘Shamshera’ photoshoots. On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films took to its official social media handles and dropped the latest pictures of the duo. In the clicks, Ranbir can be seen posing in a white vest paired with brown trousers. On the other hand, Vaanu sported a top with denim shorts. Needless to say, the two look absolutely stunning in the pictures.

“Keeping each other company… Balli & Sona ✨ Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July,” the caption read.

While these pictures are definitely one of the hottest and most gorgeous ones on social media, netizens were quick to tease Ranbir via the comment section. One of the social media users talked about how jealous Alia must be after watching these pictures and wrote, “Alia kone me ro rahe ho (Alia must be crying)”. Another comment read, “Are bhai Alia madam se dar nhi lagta hai kya sir apko (Are you not afraid of Alia)?”

Keeping each other company… Balli & Sona ✨

Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/3GMt48xk43 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) July 6, 2022

Just yesterday, Vaani Kapoor dropped another series of clicks with Ranbir Kapoor which also left netizens completely impressed. While Vaani wore a black dress with a plunging neckline, Ranbir ditched his shirt for a red suit. The actor was seen flaunting his six-pack abs.

Recently, Ranbir also talked about sharing the screen with Vaani and said, “We really enjoyed each other’s company. I think what she’s done in ‘Shamshera’ is quite outstanding and I am looking forward to see how people find her character and her performance. She has a very important role in the film and people will have to wait to see it to understand how important her role is.”

Talking about Shamshera, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt apart from Ranbir and Alia. The trailer of the film was released earlier last month. It revealed that the film is set in 1870s when India was under British rule. While Ranbir will be playing the role of a dacoit, we will see Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist in the film. Shamshera will be released on the 22nd of this month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.