Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in his upcoming film Shamshera. Fans are super excited to witness him on the big screen, and the makers have piqued the curiosity of fans by dropping a new romantic song from the film titled ‘Fitoor’. The song features Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor as they spark fire with their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

‘Fitoor’ is a song that celebrates the forever kind of love and both Vaani and soon-to-be dad Ranbir has done well in depicting that with their sizzling chemistry. The song has been composed by Mithoon while the lyrics have been penned down by Shamshera director, Karan Malhotra himself.

Ranbir is all set to return to the big screen after a hiatus of three long years. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani directed Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt who also stars in Shamshera.

This is the first time that Ranbir and Vaani will be seen together on screen and people are obsessed with how good they are looking together.

One of the comments on YouTube reads, “This song deserves all the love from the audience… this gonna hit for sure.. both singers have done an amazing job” while another fan wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor Nailed It.”

Earlier Pinkvilla reported that Ranbir loves the song, he was quoted saying, “I love Fitoor. It’s a lovely romantic track, the quintessential love song that I hope people also love. The scale of Fitoor is just insane and it will look grand on the big screen…Shamshera is a period-action entertainer. So, the music also had to fit in that period so that it’s not jarring. The film has very different kinds of songs. It’s got a good amalgamation of different kinds of music which I really like and I hope people like it too.”

Ranbir while talking about his co-star Vaani Kapoor told PTI, “Vaani is a very fine actor. She is someone who works very hard. She is so focused that she is always wearing headphones, listening to music and trying to be in character. Many times I’ve tried to distract her and just have stupid conversations. We really befriended each other.”

Shamshera will be released on July 22 of this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

