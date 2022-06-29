Shamshera Song Ji Huzoor: Ranbir Kapoor As Balli Makes Whole Village Dance with Him In Catchy Track

After piquing the excitement of fans by dropping an intriguing trailer of Shamshera, the makers have dropped the first track from the film titled ‘Ji Huzoor.’ The catchy number sees Ranbir making the whole village join his groove as he has a chance to show off his exceedingly energetic dancing skills. He is also seen playing with children, jumping from heights, and fetting pushed on trolleys as he scales a mountain of chairs.

The two-minute-sixteen-seconds song sees in a super fun avatar as Balli. For those unaware, Ranbir will be playing dual roles in the film. While one character is the intense Shamshera, in which the actor will be seen sporting a full-grown beard and long hair, the second one is Balli, which is a fun, quirky character. The upbeat track is an energetic dance number, that has the potential of becoming the next Bollywood earworm.

The song is sung by Aditya Narayan with additional vocals by Shadab Faridi. It is composed, arranged & produced by Mithoon, who has also penned the lyrics of the song.

Earlier on Friday, the makers of the film unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited movie, raising excitement among all. The trailer begins with the revelation that the film is set in 1870s when India was under British rule. It then shares a glimpse of Ranbeer who leads a group of dacoits. We then see Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The trailer then depicts Shamshera’s journey to fight Britishers. Later in the trailer, we hear a voice-over introducing Ranbir’s character and mentioning how he is not afraid of anyone.

As Shamshera fights the British raj, the trailer will surely keep you hooked. From the power-packed action sequences to Ranbir’s rugged look and Vaani Kapoor’s sensuous, the trailer is not just visually appealing but establishes that the film will be a treat for action lovers. At moments Ranbir’s look in the trailer might remind you or Ranveer Singh’s Khilji from Padmaavat. However, some of the scenes will also leave you wondering if the plot of the movie will be very similar to that Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, and Saurabh Shukla among others. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra. It will hit theatres on July 22, 2022.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Garu and Mouni Roy among others. It will hit theatres on September 9. He has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie along with Shraddha Kapoor.

