Shamshera Title Track: Ranbir Kapoor is Indian Robin Hood Who is on the Path to Reclaim His Father's Legacy

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming period action film Shamshera has generated a lot of buzz not just for its compelling storyline but also for Ranbir’s intense character portrayal. So when YRF released the title track of the film on Friday, showing Ranbir playing a double role in the film, it had fans all hyped up. The title track of the film introduces us to Balli who evolves into a fierce warrior on the path to reclaim his father, Shamshera’s legacy.

The music video which transitions between the characters of Shamshera and Balli, shows Ranbir in both avatars, looting gold from the rich and giving it to the poor almost like an Indian Robin Hood. The music video also shows Sanjay Dutt as Daroga Shuddh Sigh as a brutal policeman and Balli’s formidable foe.

At the end of the video we see Balli reiterating his father Shamshera’s phrase, “Ek akhri daav khelta hoon, agar pasa theek padh gaya toh azaadi hamari mutthi main hogi aur tera shamshera tere saamne” (I will gamble for one last time. If I play all my cards right, freedom will be ours and shamshera will reveal himself to you)

Catch the song here:

The song is penned and composed by Mithoon. Sukhwinder Singh and Abhishek Naiwal have lent their power-packed voices to the music. The film’s jukebox also includes songs like Ji Huzoor and Fitoor besides Parinda, Hunkara, and Kaale Naina. Both the songs have garnered millions of views on youtube.

Shamshera which is slated for release on 22 July in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role as Sona.

Talking of Ranvir, the actor also has another highly anticipated release this year. In September, he will be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra with his actress-wife Alia Bhatt for the first time in a film. Apart from these, Ranbir is also working on Animal and an untitled film by director Luv Ranjan with Shraddha Kapoor.

