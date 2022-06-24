Shamshera Trailer Reaction: Twitterrati Goes Gaga Over Ranbir Kapoor, Calls It ‘Insane’

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera came out today. No sooner did it release than fans went euphoric. In fact, fans took to Twitter to rave about how much they have loved the trailer.

Most people found the trailer to be ‘insane’. Like Baahubali, the story is of a father, and his son carrying on with his legacy. And therefore, this time Ranbir will essay a double role- that of the father, and the son. The scene where both the characters were shown made fans lose their calm.

Tweeps also applauded the range that Ranbir Kapoor showed in the close to 3 minute trailer. Here are some of the tweets.

Ranbir Kapoor in this role will be treat to watch <3#ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/DAEybVGhhB — (@LaghbhagFine) June 24, 2022

He's showing insane level of range as an actor in just 3 min of trailer Comedy, intensity,action, dance , romance everything with perfection What a guy!!! #ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/cmNZxHCu3M — RK (@kabiraRK) June 24, 2022

People are also excited to see Ranbir Kapoor lock horns with Sanjay Dutt, who will play the antagonist in the film. The audience is anticipating an epic facer off.

Ranbir Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt are having an epic face-off in the #ShamsheraTrailer The trailer of this high intense dacoit drama has everything from humour , romance and drama to ultimate action scenes. The trailer is no less than a visual spectacle for the fans and viewers pic.twitter.com/hb44YMiTuD — Raghib (@MagicianBoBo) June 24, 2022

The praises just do not stop.

Karan Malhotra: "#RanbirKapoor is definitely going to offer his fans and to the ones who don’t expect him to be seen in films like these something very very new and very very strong.#Shamshera is a classic Hindi cinema experience of 2022-23"#ShamsheraTrailer pic.twitter.com/CsW0xGeXJX — MAGICAL RANBIR… (@MagicalRanbir) June 24, 2022

#ShamsheraTrailer – MASSSSS as I Said a PROPER BLOCKBUSTER MATERIAL, The VFX, BGM & Actions Sequences ; Everything Looks Neat, #SanjayDutt Baba – Totally Menacing as Shuddh Singh & #RanbirKapoor is Fantastic – Good To See him In Mass Role, @karanmalhotra21 Knows his Craft pic.twitter.com/RP6RZXgDlA — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) June 24, 2022

However, there are also a few who felt that Shamshera taken taken inspiration from Baahubali and KGF. Here’s what Tweeps said:

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor is all set to hit the theatres on the 22nd of July.

