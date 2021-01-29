Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Train in Classical Dance, See Pic of Them Dressed in Ethnic Wear

Bollywood’s star kids Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seem to be working on enhancing their classical dancing skills. The two Kapoor sisters featured in an Instagram post shared by celebrity choreographer Charvi Bhardwaj. On Thursday, Charvi took to the multimedia sharing platform and posted a picture from one of her classes where her students were none other than daughters of film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sanjay Kapoor. Charvi is seen standing in the middle as she holds the phone to take a mirror snapwhile Khushi and Shanaya strike a classical Kathak inspired pose next to her.

In the caption, Charvi wrote that she is posting the picture only because she likes it “a little too much.” She further wrote that the picture captures her class shenanigans with the pretty tall women Khushi and Shanaya. The post has been liked by over 1k Instagram users.

Shanaya has been brushing up her skills to make her Bollywood debut quite soon. The 21-year-old has already worked as an assistant director in Jahnvi’s 2020 movie Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. On Friday, she also made her Instagram profile public and was welcomed onboard by fellow family members Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor among others.

Shanaya also made an appearance in the Netflix original show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives where she was seen representing India at the Paris Ball in 2019. For her debut at Le Bal Paris, Shanaya wore an exquisite red gown by French designer Lecoanet Hemant.

Meanwhile, Khushi also keeps her Instagram fam updated with her glamourous outings and selfies. One of the recent posts is from her visit to Delhi where she is having a gala time with her friends.

Khushi and Shanaya are cousins. While Khushi is born to director Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Shanaya is actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter.