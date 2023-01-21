Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan Pose With Kendall Jenner At Her Dubai Bash, Pic Breaks The Internet

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are two emerging star kids that enjoy massive stardom even prior to making their debut. Hence, it was no surprise to fans to see the closest BFFs of the tinsel town together at a party. However, no one expected that they would be joined by Kendall Jenner. The duo attended her party in a luxury hotel in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, and posed with her for a picture.

On Saturday, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a number of pictures and videos from the grand occasion. One of the snaps showed her posing with Kendall Jenner and Suhana Khan with the cityscape and a swimming pool in the background. While Shanaya flaunted an elegant bright red coloured dress, Suhana looked absolutely gorgeous in her light-pink outfit. As for Kendall, she rocked an olive-green dress and accessorised her look with black latex gloves. The fabulous trio smiled for the camera while standing beside each other.

Another picture in her story showed the star kid showing off her identical heels with Suhana Khan followed by a cropped picture of the two striking a pose in their stunning dresses. Shanaya also shared a post of herself and some short clips that showcased her interacting with the guests.

On the professional front, Shanaya was to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, under Karan Johar’s banner. However, there has been no update about the film since the announcement. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan has recently wrapped up Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies that’ll star her alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Aly Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here