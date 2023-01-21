CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLive#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » Movies » Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan Pose With Kendall Jenner At Her Dubai Bash, Pic Breaks The Internet
1-MIN READ

Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan Pose With Kendall Jenner At Her Dubai Bash, Pic Breaks The Internet

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 20:56 IST

Dubai

Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Kendall Jenner poaing together.

Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Kendall Jenner poaing together.

Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture of herself with Kendall Jenner and Suhana Khan from last night's Dubai Bash at Palm Jumeirah.

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are two emerging star kids that enjoy massive stardom even prior to making their debut. Hence, it was no surprise to fans to see the closest BFFs of the tinsel town together at a party. However, no one expected that they would be joined by Kendall Jenner. The duo attended her party in a luxury hotel in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, and posed with her for a picture.

On Saturday, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a number of pictures and videos from the grand occasion. One of the snaps showed her posing with Kendall Jenner and Suhana Khan with the cityscape and a swimming pool in the background. While Shanaya flaunted an elegant bright red coloured dress, Suhana looked absolutely gorgeous in her light-pink outfit. As for Kendall, she rocked an olive-green dress and accessorised her look with black latex gloves. The fabulous trio smiled for the camera while standing beside each other.

Shanaya Kapoor with BFF Suhana Khan and Kendall Jenner.

Another picture in her story showed the star kid showing off her identical heels with Suhana Khan followed by a cropped picture of the two striking a pose in their stunning dresses. Shanaya also shared a post of herself and some short clips that showcased her interacting with the guests.

Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan matching heels for the occasion.
Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan flaunting their gorgeous outfits for the night.

On the professional front, Shanaya was to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, under Karan Johar’s banner. However, there has been no update about the film since the announcement. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan has recently wrapped up Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies that’ll star her alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Aly Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. hollywood
  3. kendall jenner
  4. shanaya kapoor
  5. Suhana Khan
first published:January 21, 2023, 20:56 IST
last updated:January 21, 2023, 20:56 IST
Read More