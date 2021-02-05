Shanaya Kapoor Breaks the Internet With Her Belly Dance, Steals Suhana Khan's Skirt

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor recently shared a post on Instagram where she showed-off her graceful moves along with her Belly Dance teacher Sanjana Muthreja. The aspiring actress also thanked her best friend and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, whose skirt she 'stole.'

She captioned the post, "Tried something different with @sanjanamuthreja.(ps: thanks for letting me steal ur skirt @suhanakhan2)

Shanaya recently made headlines after she made her Instagram account public. She shared a couple of pictures from a flamorous photoshoot. In the photographs, she is seen wearing a pair of ripped blue baggy denim with a white crop top and statement jewellery.

Sanjay Kapoor got married to actress Maheep Kapoor in 1997. Shanaya was born in November 1999. Shanaya made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019. She also began her Bollywood journey as an assistant director for the Netflix film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, which stars her cousin Janhvi in the lead role. In the recent Netflix show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, featuring her mother, Maheep, along with Seema Khan, Nilam Kothari and Bhavana Panday, Shanaya featured in bits and pieces.