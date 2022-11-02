Shanaya Kapoor Celebrates 23rd Birthday With Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda; Mom Maheep Posts Pics

It is Shanaya Kapoor’s birthday. The actress turns 23 today. Wishes are pouring in from all corners of the world for the diva. BBF Ananya Panday has come up with an adorable note for Shanaya. Sharing a picture from the cake-cutting ceremony, Ananya wrote, “From cradle to grave–Shan and Anne Anne and Shan. I love you, my sister. Happy Birthday. I hope all your wishes come true Shanay Kapoor.” Ananya was at Shanaya’s birthday party last night.

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, shared a glimpse of Shanaya Kapoor’s 23rd birthday celebration to wish her. Navya posted a picture of her loving grumpy from her last night’s birthday celebration and wrote, “Happy Birthday grumpy Shanaya Kapoor!!!,” with a red heart emoji.

Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor who seemed quite excited about her daughter’s big day and posted a pre-birthday post on Instagram. Maheep shared a cute montage of Shanaya’s throwback pictures of herself from her childhood days. In the video, she included several images of Shanaya as a child, including one of her riding a bicycle and another of her looking stunning in a black fitted shimmer dress. There were some adorable photos of the mother-daughter duo throughout the video. She also wrote a heartfelt note which read, “Best 23 years of my life, 2nd November,” with a red heart, star, and an evil eye emoji. For the hashtags, she wrote, “Birthday girl tomorrow” and “My Scorpio baby.”

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. She will play Nimrit. She will appear in the film alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak was announced in March 2022. Shanaya’s Bollywood career began as an assistant director for the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here