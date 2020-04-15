Shanaya Kapoor Continues Her Belly Dancing Lessons Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Famous belly dancer Sanjana Muthreja gives dance lessons to many star kids. One of her students is Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor.







Sanjana recently took to Instgaram to share a glimpse of FaceTime dance lessons with Shanaya. Sharing the picture, the belly dancer wrote, “Before lockdown and during lockdown… FaceTime dance lessons with @shanayakapoor02.”

Shanaya’s fans commented on the post appreciating her efforts. Some also dropped heart emojis.

Last year, Shanaya created a flutter on social media after Sanjana posted a video of her belly dancing.

Shanaya can be seen grooving to the beats like a pro in a black dress. Posting the clip, Sanjana wrote, “Love for drum solos!! @shanayakapoor02”

This time too, Shanaya’s fans wrote plethora of comments on the post. One user called her gorgeous, while another said she looks very beautiful.

Shanaya, who made her debut at fashion event le Bal in Paris, seems to be a big fan of Karan Johar. In an interview with news agency IANS, Shanaya said that she does not think any actor would say no to Karan. “He is talented and the most amazing director. I think I would start crying if Karan ever directs me. I would get emotional and just die,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sanjana is also giving belly dancing classes to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. She posted a screenshot of her live class with Suhana on Instagram on April 2.

“Challenging ourselves with rolls !! Belly dance online classes with @suhanakhan2,” she captioned it.

