Shanaya Kapoor Cuts Oscar-themed Cake on Birthday; Mom Maheep Kapoor Drops Adorable Childhood Pics

On Shanaya Kapoor’s 22nd birthday, her mother Maheep Kapoor has shared a bunch of throwback photos of the budding actress on Instagram. Calling Shanaya her “heart and soul," Maheep shared some priceless photos of Shanaya from her childhood. In one of the photos, Shanaya can be seen playing with a huge teddy bear. In another picture, a smiling Shanaya can be seen with her father Sanjay Kapoor on what appears to be a film set.

The post was liked by several Bollywood celebs, who showered Shanaya with immense love in the comment section. Malaika Arora commented, “Happy birthday, darling Shanaya." Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey dropped a series of red heart emojis. Ananya and Shanaya are best friends.

Shanaya’s father Sanjay Kapoor also took to his Instagram account to wish his darling daughter on her birthday. Soon after the clock struck 12, Sanjay shared a video of the gorgeous birthday girl smiling from ear to ear as she cut her custom made oscar-themed cake.

Dressed in a summery white dress, Shanaya found it hard to keep a straight face as she cut her cake. “Happy birthday my (heart) always be happy and keep smiling like this, love you," Sanjay captioned the post.

Shanaya worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Before her acting debut, the budding actor decided to let people have a glimpse of her acting chops via a commercial, which released last month. The ad featuring Shanaya was shared by filmmaker Karan Johar on his Instagram handle.

There have been discussions for a long time now for the launch of Shanaya Kapoor. Ever since filmmaker Karan Johar got her on board his talent management agency in January this year, there have been many speculations about her debut in Bollywood. There have been reports that the star kid will enter the Hindi film industry with a romantic comedy that will be a love triangle. The movie will be produced by Karan with Shashank Khaitan under the banner of Dharma Productions.

