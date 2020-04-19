MOVIES

Shanaya Kapoor Dances with Her 'Very Tall' Cavalier in Throwback Video from le Bal Paris

Shanaya Kapoor matches steps with her partner while rehearsing before her debut at le Bal in Paris.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 10:32 AM IST
Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor has shared a throwback video of her daughter Shanaya from the latter's debut at le Bal in Paris last year. Shanaya is seen rehearsing with her 'very tall' cavalier and has fun before the big night.

In the throwback video, Shanaya is seen wearing a black jumpsuit as she matches steps with her partner.

While attending the event last year, Shanaya had told news agency IANS, "I feel that a ball like this helps you grow as a woman. I am a young girl who is just about to start her career. It's a great start for me to get that exposure. I met people from so many different cultures."

Check out the throwback video featuring Shanaya here:

Shanaya is an aspiring Bollywood actress. She has also worked as an assistant director on the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl backed by Karan Johar.

Asked if she would want Karan to launch her as an actress, Shanaya told IANS earlier, "I mean, yeah! I don't think any actor would say no. He is family. He is talented and the most amazing director. I think I would start crying if Karan ever directs me. I would get emotional and just die."

