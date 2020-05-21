Shanaya Kapoor Drops Pics from Quarantine Photoshoot and Internet is Smitten

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is breaking the internet with her latest pics. The young one aspires to become a Bollywood actress and sizzles in her quarantine photoshoot.

In the ultra glamorous pictures, Shanaya poses in what seems like a bedroom. Her look and setting of the shoot, both reflect a disorganised state of affairs. Shanaya shows off her toned physique in a grey sports bra as she sports a jacket and matching athleisure bottoms to complete her look.

Shanaya's latest picture are sure to grab your attention. Check her out sizzling in latest pictures below.

Shanaya has also worked as an assistant director on the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl backed by Karan Johar. It features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Asked if she would want Karan to launch her as an actress, Shanaya told IANS earlier, "I mean, yeah! I don't think any actor would say no. He is family. He is talented and the most amazing director. I think I would start crying if Karan ever directs me. I would get emotional and just die."

