Shanaya Kapoor Enjoys ‘Evening At Ballet’ During Paris Trip; BFF Suhana Khan Calls Her ‘Ballerina’

Shanaya Kapoor’s holiday mood is not ending anytime soon. Her latest dump of postcard-worthy pictures stands proof. Shanaya, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, is keeping her Instagram family updated with her shenanigans in the city of love. Current location: Palais Garnier, which is a 1,979-seat opera house. Today, she shared a slew of glimpses of how “evenings at the ballet” look like. And, oh boy, are we in love?

A bunch of snaps in her photo dump featured Shanaya posing and being her goofy self, outside the opera house. We cannot go away without mentioning her swoon-worthy OOTD. She teamed a chocolate brown leather dress with a similar shade jacket, featuring faux fur detailing. Net stockings, brown boots and a handbag added more sass to her style. Straightened hair and minimal glam complemented her fashion outing.

She shared her food indulgences as well: black coffee and some breads. Next, she posted some inside pictures of the opera house that truly left us speechless. What about you? “Evenings at the ballet,” Shanaya captioned the photographs, along with a bunch of emojis including a brown heart, coffee cup, and ballet shoes.

Take a look:

Shanaya Kapoor’s best friend Suhana Khan was among the first to comment on her post. “Ballerinaaa,” she wrote with a red heart and ballet shoe emoji. Shanaya’s parents Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor also reacted to the post with red hearts and evil eye emoticons.

This is how Shanaya Kapoor spent her New Year. “Treat yourself with some flowers, hot choco, and make a little wish,” she captioned the pictures.

Before this, Shanaya Kapoor shared glimpses from her “day in Paris”.

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will be making her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak. She has, so far, made cameo appearances in both seasons of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

