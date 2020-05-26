Shanaya Kapoor Flaunts Her Natural Glow in These No Make up Pics from Brother Jahaan's Birthday

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram to wish his son Jahaan Kapoor on his birthday through an adorable social media post.

Sharing pictures of himself along with wife Maheep Kapoor, daughter Shanaya Kapoor and the birthday boy, the 54-year-old actor wrote, “Happy birthday Jahaan. Love you the most. This birthday will always be special with just 4 of us (sic)."

What catches our attention in the adorable family pics is the fact that Shanaya glows in her no make up look.

Maheep shared the same picture to wish Jahaan.

“Happy birthday to my heart & soul. My son’s birthday wish was a vaccine for the world #LoveMyCrazyFamily (sic),” read the caption of the post.

Soon after sharing the post, Maheep’s friends started commenting on the post. Actor Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavna Pandey and actress Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Happy birthday to him. Wish I could send roast chicken for him.” Actress Sonali Bendre said, “Happy birthday Jahaan!”

Sanjay was last seen opposite his real-life niece Sonam Kapoor The Zoya Factor. The film also starred Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The Abhishek Sharma directorial was an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan.

