Shanaya Kapoor Flaunts Toned Midriff in New Sexy Pic, Dad Sanjay Has Question for Her

Bollywood actor-producer Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is quite active on social media and is often seen dropping sensational photoshoots or covers of belly dance which are loved by her fans. Now, she has once again grabbed eyeballs with her latest post on Instagram. On Thursday, Shanaya shared two pictures of herself in which she can be seen dressed in an all-white co-ord, flaunting her well-toned abs. She can be seen wearing a shirt over a cropped top and a pair of pants and has completed her look with neutral makeup and loose hair.

The candid looking photos have gone viral within only a little time and her abs have grabbed all the attention of her fans and even her father. Soon after the star kid shared the post, her father dropped the sweetest question for her in the comments section while complimenting her. He jokingly asked his little girl if she could give him her washboard abs. Shanaya replied with a bunch of emojis to daddy cool’s comment. Her mother also posted hearts and kissing emojis on the click.

The beauty also received rave comments on her post from her fans. Her close friends, including Navya Naveli Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, were also awestruck by her beauty and showered love on the post.

Earlier in March, Shanaya had announced that she will be soon making her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Details of her maiden film are yet to be revealed, but it has been known that she will star alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. She teased the announcement with a bold bikini photoshoot and since then her fans have been quite excited for her big debut.

Earlier, the stunner had worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor’s biopic drama, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

