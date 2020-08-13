Shanaya Kapoor Forays Into Films as Assistant Director in Gunjan Saxena, See Pic

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya has officially stepped into Bollywood with the just-released film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Shanaya’s mother Maheep shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures showing her daughter, who was on the team of assistant directors in the film.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Maheep gave a closer look of Shanaya’s first venture on sets. In the first image, Shanaya is seen holding a clapboard for a scene featuring her cousin Janhvi, who plays the titular role. Other photos showed Shanaya’s fun-filled BTS moments on sets and with other assistant directors in the team.

Maheep captioned the post, "Learning the ropes #SweetestTeamEver #AssistantDirector #KargilGirl."

Proud father Sanjay Kapoor also took to Instagram to express his happiness about his daughter starting a new journey in the world of movies.

Sanjay wrote, “I am so glad that Shanaya started her journey in this beautiful world of movies as an assistant director with you @sharansharma , You are an Extremely talented director and A super human being too , loved #gunjansaxena , looking forward to your next ! #gunjansaxena streaming now on #netflix”

Sanjay had given her daughter a warm welcome in the film industry last year saying, “My Hard working daughter shooting in 41 degrees as an assistant director, warm welcome to the film industry”.

In an earlier interview to PTI, Sanjay mentioned Shanaya wants to become an actor but has decided to work as assistant director first to understand the nitty-gritties of filmmaking.

Back to Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the film is based on the life and journey of the first Indian female air-force officer to go to war. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma and it has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Janhvi plays the eponymous character in the biopic, streaming on Netflix, August 12 onwards. The film features Pankaj Tripathi as Gunjan’s father and Angad Bedi as Gunjan’s brother. The film also has Manav Vij and Vineet Kumar Singh and Ayesha Raza Mishra in important roles.