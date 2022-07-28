Shanaya Kapoor Gives a Sneak Peek Into Her Fun-Filled Ibiza Vacation With Her Buddies, See Pics

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor has a huge fan following even before making her Bollywood debut. The star kid is one of the most popular young faces in the industry and is often followed for her amazing fashion choices and cool avatar. Be it spending time with her family, or partying with friends, Shanaya likes to keep her fans updated about her life. The fashionista recently went on an Island vacation in Ibiza with her friends and her photos are screaming fun from all corners.

Shanaya posted a series of photos from her vacation time enjoying every moment of the beautiful Spanish island. In the pictures, Shanaya can be seen donning a casual yet cool look in a neon green co-ord set. As we slide further, she can be seen donning a blue bikini top with a grey skirt. Not just this, while some of us might be afraid to jump in the sea, Shanaya surely had the time of her as she enjoyed in deep waters. In other photos, she can be seen having a fun time with her friends on different beaches and locations such as Circoloco, which is a dance party that is held at the DC10 nightclub in Ibiza, Spain. Sharing the dreamy photos, Shanaya wrote: “Life is my favourite movie.”

Looking at her daughter’s pictures, dad Sanjay Kapoor couldn’t keep calm and commented, “Nice glasses,” followed by a heart emoticon. At the same time, mother Maheep Kapoor also didn’t stay behind for showering love on her little girl and dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. Fans too loved Shanaya’s pictures and filled the comments section with heartfelt messages. While one of the users wrote, “You look awesome” another one called her their “Favourite”

Talking about the professional front, Shanaya is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. The film is being directed by Shashank Khaitan, and will also star Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.

