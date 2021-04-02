Shanaya Kapoor Got the Moves, Shares New Belly Dancing Video

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya has been grabbing headlines for a while now. The star kid who is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon, has been actively updating her social media and has garnered a massive fan following already. The aspiring actress has this time taken over the internet for her dance moves. For the unversed, the diva has been taking belly dancing lessons for a while now and is evidently getting better at it.

Talking about her latest dance video, Shanaya can be seen taking to the dance floor and joining her in the routine is her instructor Sanjana Muthreja. Shanaya tries some floor work and does different belly dancing techniques gracefully. She added Shakira and Beyonce’s track Beautiful Liar while posting the clip. In the caption, Shanaya thanked her instructor for pushing her.

Soon after the clip was shared, several people reacted in the comments space. Shanaya’s mother, designer Maheep dropped a heart emoji. Sanjana Muthreja, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita and Shanaya’s BFF Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana showered love on the post.

Here are some more video that prove Shanaya is a great dancer:

Shanaya recently made her Instagram profile public, and in her last post she spoke about embracing one’s true self. For the same, she took the Filter vs Reality challenge on the photo-sharing platform.

In March, Shanaya announced that she would be soon making her Bollywood debut with Dharma Movies, owned by filmmaker-producer Karan Johar.

Shanaya began her career last year as an assistant director with the Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred her cousin, actress Janhvi Kapoor in the main role. Shanaya also made a few cameo appearances in the reality television series, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives premiered on Netflix.