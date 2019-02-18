English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shanaya Kapoor Is All Set to Make Her Bollywood Debut But Not As an Actor
Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and designer Maheep Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Bollywood.
Image courtesy: Maheep Kapoor/ Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and designer Maheep Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. But the star kid will not be stepping in as the lead actress. Instead, she has taken up the role of assistant director for an upcoming project.
Like a 'Proud Mama', Maheep took to Instagram to congratulate Shanaya on the feat by posting a picture with her. She captioned the post as, "My baby’s gone to Lucknow for 2 weeks #MissYouAlready #AssistantDirectorsLife #LoveYou @shanayakapoor02 #ProudMama"
Likewise, father Sanjay also shared a post for Shanaya wishing her best for the new journey.
Earlier talking about her Bollywood debut Sanjay had said, "Honestly, I really don't know when that will happen. She has just finished her 12th standard and she's working towards it. But she hasn't signed anything till now; she's too young. Hopefully, soon enough."
She has been constantly making headlines for spending time with Shah Rukh Khan and Chunky Panday's daughter Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday respectively.
The 19-year-old was studying at Ecole Mondiale School and has a younger sibling Jahaan. She is the cousin of Bollywood biggies Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and the list of other cousins includes Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.
