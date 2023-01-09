Shanaya Kapoor is Dating Her College Friend, Has Introduced Him at Parties: Report

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following even before her Bollywood debut. She is often seen sharing priceless moments on her Instagram, but is however guarded about the personal life. Buzz is that the young starkid is in a relationship.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Shanaya is dating her college sweetheart. The 23-year-old is reportedly seeing Mumbai-based Karan Kothari. Apparently, the pair went to college together in Los Angeles. Karan has a startup firm based in LA as well.

The news website reported that according to sources, “Shanaya has not posted anything about her beau, and it’s quite obvious that she wouldn’t talk about him. However, he has been her plus-one to many Bollywood parties and she has even introduced him as her partner to her colleagues. You should see them, they are quite fun and are adorable together.” Shanaya’s team has chosen not to comment on the same as of now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. She would be seen sharing screen space with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, the film is expected to release this year. Apart from that, Shanaya will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Screw Dheela’ with Tiger Shroff.

Shanaya had earlier told a news portal that she worked extremely hard for the film. “I’m both nervous and excited. Nervous because it’s important that I do the best job and because it isn’t just a first film, it’s the first step towards hopefully a long and varied career. And excited because I’m finally a step closer towards realising a dream I’ve had since childhood. It’s a mix of all kinds of emotions. Gurfateh, Lakshya, and I have prepared a lot for it, and it’s a very special film for the whole Bedhadak team. It’s very close to my heart! I’m extremely grateful to have gotten a film like Bedhadak.”

She also added, “I want my performance in this film to make people feel that I earned this opportunity- that I didn’t waste it or that I didn’t take it for granted. I’ve worked very hard and I will continue to - it’s not even something I want to keep repeating because that is the job - you’re meant to work hard, and I have. I hope people recognize that when they see my work."

