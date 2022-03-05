Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn Made Heads Turn During Friday Night Outing

Even ahead of their big Bollywood debuts, cousins Shanaya Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor and Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn have managed to win everyone’s hearts. All of them enjoy a huge fan following on the internet. And why not? The star kids always put their best fashion foot forward and manage to grasp all attention through their style statement. Now, turning Friday night into a fun evening, the star kids were photographed exiting a popular eatery in Khar, Mumbai. And paparazzi were able to catch them on their cameras.

Once again, they turned all the heads with their stylish appearances, and it can be seen in the video, posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram account. Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, who is all set to enter the film industry, looked gorgeous as she rocked a black knotted cutout dress with black and white sneakers.

Daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late legendary actress Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor aced her look as she donned a body-hugging white crop top with brown pants. Janhvi Kapoor’s sister completed her look with white and brown sneakers and tied her hair in a bun. And Nysa made all the heads turn in her hot avatar, as she chose to wear a black gown and layered it with a beige knotted shirt atop it. She chose to keep her hair open. For footwear, she opted for white flats and completed her look with a white sling bag.

Needless to say, it was a treat for fans to have their glimpse together in one frame, as they walked towards their cars. Shanaya and Khushi are often spotted together, as they are very close to each other, but this time Nysa, who is a bit camera shy, also made a glamorous appearance.

Meanwhile, talking about their work front, Shanaya will be making her debut with Dharma Productions’ Bedhadak, which will also feature Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. Backed by Karan Johar, the film will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

On the other hand, media reports claim that Boney Kapoor’s youngest has a big Bollywood debut lined up for her, in which she will share the screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in Zoya Akhtar’s musical based on Archie comics.

