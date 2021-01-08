Shanaya Kapoor Looks an Absolute Diva in Her Latest Photoshoot, See Pics

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently took part in a fashion photo shoot and the results are fabulous. Wearing several stylish outfits, Shanaya owned the metallic makeup by giving some ravaging expressions for the shoot.

Photographer Rishika Mehra and makeup artist Riddhima Sharma who were associated with the shoot posted several pictures from the event on their social media pages.

In one of the pictures, Shanaya can be seen donning a short black suit dress and her hair has been given the wet treatment to emit a bold aura overall.

The caption said that the hair was styled by Sourav Roy and the costume styling was done by Meagan Concessio.

In one of the other uploads, the fashion photographer said that she was welcoming the new year with the photoshoot with Shanaya. The same team worked on another shot that featured Shanaya in an oceanic blue suit. Staring directly into the camera, this close up shot had the wet hair on her face.

The makeup artist gave us another look at this fit where Shanaya showcases the many shades of nude nail polish.

The third costume comprised a bucket hat, oversized jacket and short pants, all in the identical black and white stripe design. Shanaya wore white keds and black socks with white stripes to go with the ensemble. A gold chain and open hair made up for the entire look.

Shanaya, who made her screen debut in Netflix’s The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, also posed in a velvety brown jumpsuit. Here her hair was tied up with a few locks adorning her face. Colour coordinated boots made up for the perfect associate wear. Riddhima shared that the hair was done by Esther and her costume was styled by Sheefa Gilani. This photo was captured by Sasha Jairam.

Shanaya has expressed her wish to join her cousins Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor in the world of Hindi cinema. However, there are no confirmations about how soon that might happen.