Shanaya Kapoor Looks Cute in This Throwback Pic from Saawariya Premiere

For any major throwback in Sanjay Kapoor and family’s life, have a quick glance at wife Maheep Kapoor’s Instagram feed. The mother-of-two often treats her online family with some rare glimpses, particularly of her daughter Shanaya. In her latest upload, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star shared an epic memory from2007. The unseen photo featured Sanjay, Maheep and a little Shanaya. As informed by Maheep, the image was taken during the premiere night of the film Saawariya. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial marked the debut of Shanaya’s cousin, Sonam and actor Ranbir Kapoor in Bollywood. Shanaya, dressed in a blue outfit, has a cryptic expression on her face which was noticed by many users on the photo-sharing platform. Maheep’s Instagram followers pointed out Shanaya’s seemingly angry expression in the comments space.

Shanaya is all set to make her debut in Bollywood soon. Maheep recently shared her baby girl’s first advertisement film. In the commercial, Shanaya channels her inner clumsy self as she raises the hilarity quotient with her antics. She begins posing with a bowl of spaghetti but gets carried away later resulting in the whole thing becoming a messy affair. The tagline says,"There's perfection in your imperfections." Giving a huge shoutout to her daughter, Maheep wrote on Instagram,” My baby girl can even rock the messy spaghetti look ! Loved every bit of it.”

Members of the family and friends of Maheep and Shanaya showered the star kid’s debut ad film with lots of love in the comments.

Professionally, Shanaya took her first step in the industry by taking on the role of assistant director for the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film, headlined by her cousin, actress Janhvi Kapoor, released on OTT platform last year. In March, she announced that she will debut with a Dharma Productions project and will kickstart work in July. She joined the Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).

