Shanaya Kapoor Looks Picture Perfect in Candid Clicks

Even before venturing in B-town, star kids enjoy massive popularity. Thanks to social media, their fans get a glimpse of their whereabouts and they too never miss to treat their followers with a sneak peek into their lives. Recently, the gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor shared a series of her random clicks on Instagram. The photos bespoke her natural beauty as she looked picture perfect even in the unguarded and unfiltered clicks.

In the clicks, Shanaya looked breathtaking. Dispensing her casual self, the star kid was seen adorning a brown crop spaghetti top and light brown bottom while laying in her bed. Flaunting her flawless skin and gorgeous looks, the diva appeared sans makeup. Her long tresses heightened her charm as she gleamed in some of the pictures while in others showcased her glamorous pose. Sharing the snaps, the star kid apprised that woman behind this candid photoshoot was her mother Maheep Kapoor. Along with the snaps, Shanaya also uploaded a BTS clip showing her mother clicking her while she posed.

Her pictures were an instant hit on social media as she received over 1 lakh likes moments after they were posted and several positive reactions from her fans and family. The starkid has credited her mother for her random clicks by saying “when mumma randomly starts taking photos of you while gupping”. Responding to this, Maheep wrote that she is pro at it.

Shanaya is gearing to set foot in B-town with Karan Johar’s film. Sharing the deets on Instagram, she posted a series of her stunning pictures and apprised her fans that she is excited to kickstart her Bollywood career this July with Dharma Movies. While the movie was scheduled to start this July, it is likely to get delayed due to Covid-19.

She has worked as one of the assistants on Netflix’s film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film starred Shanaya’s cousin actress Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here