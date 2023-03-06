CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Shanaya Kapoor Looks Stunning In Orange Bikini As She Swims In Maldives Sea During Vacay; Check Pics

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 14:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Shanaya Kapoor posts stunning glimpses of her Madives vacay.

Shanaya Kapoor posts stunning glimpses of her Madives vacay.

Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram to put out a couple of stunning pics from her exotic vacation in Maldives. The diva is seen taking a swim in sexy orange bikini in first few pics.

Shanaya Kapoor has been shelling out major vacay goals for fans with her travel diaries on social media. Shanaya jetted off to the Maldives for a relaxing outing in the tropical paradise. On Monday, the budding actress shared a string of pictures on Instagram that shows off the beautiful location and her stunning looks. The first photo gives a glimpse of her striking a pose as she enjoys herself in the pool that overlooks the deep blue sea.

The diva also shared a video of herself in a blue bikini getting out of the water. Another picture shows Shanaya showing off her toned body as she poses in an orange bikini. Other photos and videos also give glimpses of the place, restaurant, her breakfast with a view, a cute selfie and so much more. She captioned the post as, “wholesome.”

Check out Shanaya Kapoor’s Maldives photo dump below.

Well, this isn’t the only picture the upcoming actress has treated her fans to from her vacation in Maldives. Shanaya has previously posted a reel showcasing how she spent her day on the tropical island. From waking up in the morning, enjoying her cup of coffee, working out, cycling, relaxing, indulging in some scrumptious food, going scuba diving, swimming, taking a stroll on the beach and lots more, the debutant has done it all. The diva also donned some stunning outfits ranging from bikinis, and shorts to dresses. Watch the reel below:

Shanaya also shared another picture of her at the beach. She is seen striking a pose as she rests on a palm tree. The diva is seen donning a mustard yellow bralette top with pleats and lavender lace work on the top. She paired it with a high-rise skirt that consisted of frills at the bottom. She completed the look with a wavy hairdo, minimal makeup, a dainty chain and silver bangles and hand accessories. Take a look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Bedhadak. The movie also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Vikram Bhatt in crucial roles. The plot is said to revolve around a love story of three characters which will go on to give drama and emotions. The film is reported to begin shooting this year.

