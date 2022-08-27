Shanaya Kapoor Makes Heads Turn in White Saree, BFF Suhana Khan Can't Get Enough of Her

Celebrity fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are ready to tie the nuptial knot this weekend. In a swanky pre-wedding bash organised by the glamorous couple, several prominent faces from the B-Town like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal among others were present. However, the gorgeous star kid Shanaya Kapoor grabbed all the eyeballs with her exquisite outfit.

On Saturday, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya took to her Instagram handle to share glitzy pictures of herself posing with Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor and dashing entrepreneur Akshay Marwah. While Shanaya rocked a bedazzling white saree immaculately paired with a blouse and a spaghetti strap, Anshula looked absolutely pretty in a black shirt and a golden skirt.

She also accessorised her look with some lovely jewellery. On the other hand, Sandeep donned an all-black ensemble as the trio smiled for the camera. Shanaya’s caption read, “Besties(white heart)” Take a look at her post:

Several fans of the upcoming actress were blown by the beautiful pictures and they left some sweet compliments in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Just divinely gorgeous”, another one commented, “Amazing Pictures”. Someone also said, “Your smile!!”

The starkid also shared several photos featuring her look from the evening. Her BFF Suhana Khan couldn’t help but shower compliments on Shanaya. Take a look at her post:

Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar backed film Bedhadak. The film also stars Lakshay, who was supposed to make his debut with the now-shelved Dostana 2. Besides Lakshay and Shanaya, it will also have Gurfateh Pirzada. Amid rumours that the film was scrapped, Karan clarified that the film will go on floors next year. Last month, the Kalank director had informed everyone through his Instagram post which read, “@shanayakapoor02@gurfatehpirzada@itslakshyaall set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year !!!!#BEDHADAK!!!!”.

Ahead of its shoot, the actors are currently reading scripts and undergoing workshops for the Shashank Khaitan directorial.

