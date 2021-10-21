Shanaya Kapoor on Being Star Kid: Judgements Are Inevitable Part of Work I'm Pursuing

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, has opened up about how she deals with judgements that come along with being a star kid. “Judgements are an inevitable part of the work I am pursuing, but I stay positive and focus on the people who are always cheering me on, whether it be followers on Instagram or the press, I focus on their love and support, then the rest just fades out for me! Focusing on the positives is the way to be," she told news agency ANI.

Shanaya worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Before her acting debut, the budding actor decided to let people have a glimpse of her acting chops via a commercial, which released last month. The ad featuring Shanaya was shared by filmmaker Karan Johar on his Instagram handle.

Shanaya Kapoor to Make Bollywood Debut with Karan Johar Film, Co-stars Finalised?

There have been discussions for a long time now for the launch of Shanaya Kapoor. Ever since filmmaker Karan Johar got her on board his talent management agency in January this year, there have been many speculations about her debut in Bollywood.

Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports that she will make her acting debut with Student Of The Year 3. Shanaya, who is quite active on social media, has also hinted several times about her debut and the audience is eagerly awaiting its release.

There have been reports that the star kid will enter the Hindi film industry with a romantic comedy that will be a love triangle. The movie will be produced by Karan with Shashank Khaitan under the banner of Dharma Productions. Shashank is famous for directing Dulhania Franchise and Dhadak. The upcoming film will reportedly feature Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the lead.

