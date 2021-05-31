Shanaya Kapoor Raises Temperature With Throwback Pictures on Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor is a known name on the internet, even though she is yet to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production house. Shanaya is the daughter of power couple Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Ahead of her big break in the industry, she is never letting the heat on her Instagram account settle down. The star-kid is always seen flaunting her lean and toned body on the internet. So far, she has garnered over 600k followers on Instagram.

Shanaya is every now and then treating fans on social media with some hot and sexy pictures. Recently, the to-be actress posted a series of throwback pictures, in which she has donned a sheer white cloth. In no time the pictures, quite literally, had set the social media on fire.In the pictures, she wrapped a sheer white cloth in the form of a bikini. And styled it with an oversized hat, which is simply giving some major vacation vibes.

The star-kid posted these throwback pictures in 3 parts and paired them with some witty captions. On the first, Shanaya wrote that she is mentally in Mexico and is ordering tacos by the beach. The caption on the second post reads, “where are my tacos?” While in the third post, giving reference to the shade of the oversized hat, Shanaya wrote that throwing shade won't help anyone shine.

Soon after she posted the pictures, fans along with her friends flooded the comment section. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Suhana Khan, among others, were all praises for Shanaya. While Navya asked what is going on, Suhana termed the pictures as ‘unreal.’ Cousin Khushi Kapoor and father Sanjay dropped hearts on her post. While her friend Anjini Dhawan asked Shanaya the reason she doesn't give her such cool captions.

On the professional front, Shanaya has worked as an assistant on Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has also made an appearance on the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here