Shanaya Kapoor Shares a Dreamy Reel of Her Adventures in Disneyland, BFF Ananya Panday Reacts

Shanaya Kapoor is a glamorous star kid who has amassed a huge following on social media prior to her big Bollywood debut. The actress occasionally teases fans with glimpses from her personal life. As she is exploring the city of Paris like never before, her adventures took Shanaya to everyone’s most sought after destinations. And if you guessed Disneyland, then you are absolutely right. Prior to this, Shanaya had kept us thoroughly engaged through pictures from exquisite museums and more.

On Wednesday, Shanaya shared a reel on her Instagram handle which captured some breathtaking shots of the upcoming actress posing with the magnificent looking backdrop of Disneyland buildings, walking around the sprawling campus, relishing some delicious-looking customized sweet-treats and waffles, enjoying a thrilling Indiana Jones roller-coaster ride, watching the merry-go-round intently while rocking a pair of Micky Mouse ears and more. For her outing, Shanaya flaunted a cozy look with white pants, brown jacket, a matching muffler and some minimal glam with her makeup. As for the caption, Shanaya wrote, “Living in a Disney World(with pink heart emojis, rollercoaster emojis and magical wand emoji)".

Shanaya Kapoor’s bestie and actor Ananya Panday was among the first to respond with her comment, “My baby penguin! Missing you (with heart emojis)" Anshula Kapoor wrote, “FOMO (crying emojis)." Rhea Kapoor commented, “OMG I love Euro Disney!" Parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor reacted with heart emojis, evil eye amulet emoji and heart eyes emojis. Meanwhile, one of her fans wrote, “She is manifesting a Disney movie!" Another one commented, “You look part of this imaginary world. Beauty and innocence all in one." Someone also stated, “So much cuteness!"

On the professional front, amid all the rumors and speculations regarding her first film ‘Bedhadak’, the upcoming actress is all set to begin shooting for the film this year. Bedhadak is a Shashank Khaitan’s directorial which is backed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Lakshya Lalwani who was supposed to make his debut with the now-shelved Dostana 2. Besides Lakshya and Shanaya, it will also have Gurfateh Pirzada. Ahead of its shoot, the actors are currently reading scripts and undergoing workshops for their first film.

