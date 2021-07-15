Shanaya Kapoor Shares Bewitching Pictures on Instagram, Fans Shower Love

Shanaya Kapoor frequently posts on Instagram and never ceases to garner immense love and appreciation from her friends and followers. She recently uploaded three pictures on Instagram that are hard to take eyes off. Flaunting her new hairstyle, the photo oozes nothing but charm and appeal. She is wearing a black tank top that seems like it was made for this picture, the background, and especially her. Her hair, just below the shoulders, looks perfect, bouncy, and seems to caress her face very gently.

Shanaya used the caption, “he said he liked my hair long, so I cut it,” with a pout emoji at the end. Seema Sachdev Khan, Sohail Khan’s wife, commented, “Good Job,” with a laughing emoji and heart emojis, to which Shanaya replied with laughing emojis. Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya’s mother, commented, “Wild One,” with laughing and heart emojis. Bhavana Pandey, Ananya Panday’s mother, showered her appreciation with a laughing emoji and a clap emoji. The pictures have received more than 46 thousand likes and counting.

Shanaya, being the next big face of B-town, is also an influencer on Instagram. She regularly shares snippets from her life on the social media platform. Be it her belly dancing video, which got viral a few days ago or her self-care routine or her Indian classical dance video, which was another viral piece. Shanaya inspires more than 7 million people on Instagram through her fashion, beauty, and talent.

Shanaya has previously worked under Sharan Sharma in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as an assistant director and is all set to make her debut in Shakun Batra’s next big number, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

