Shanaya Kapoor Shares Emotional Post for Mother Maheep Kapoor After She Tests Covid Positive

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19, it has now been confirmed that actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor has also contracted the virus. Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has shared an emotional post on Instagram for her mother. The post features Shanaya posing with her brother and father with the caption, “Cherish every moment, love you mumma.” The post also got a heartfelt response from Maheep who commented, “love you my baby.”

Sanjay Kapoor also reshared the post on Instagram. Calling the gathering “family time”, he noted Maheep’s absence. “You were missed,” Sanjay wrote in the caption of the video.

Maheep Kapoor, along with Kareena and Amrita had attended a dinner party at Karan Johar’s Mumbai home on December 8. The bash is now speculated to be the main reason for all three of them having contracted the virus. Seema Khan, who starred with Maheep Kapoor in the Netflix series The Fabolous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has also tested positive for Covid-19.

As per Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s protocols, all three have had to be home quarantined. The attendees have also been accused of violating the Covid-19 guidelines by being part of the party amidst the ongoing Omicron threat.

Talking to ETimes, Kareena’s father and actor Randhir Kapoor said Kareena decided to go for the test after having mild fever and body ache. He confirmed that she was otherwise doing fine with doctors looking after her. He also said that he volunteered to take care of her kids Taimur and Jeh during her quarantine period, but Kareena insisted on keeping them by her side.

BMC has now ordered anyone who has had contact with Kareena and Amrita to undergo an immediate RTPCR test.

