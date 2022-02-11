Shanaya Kapoor Shares Gorgeous ‘Golden-Hour’ Selfie; Mom Maheep Calls Her ‘Sunshine’

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, however, the starkid certainly enjoys the limelight. Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with fans and followers online. Keeping up with the trajectory, Shanaya took to Instagram on Friday and treated her fans to a ‘golden hour’ sun-kissed selfie.

Shanaya Kapoor took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and posted a rather beautiful picture. The star-kid looked quite fresh and beautiful as she donned a light purple top. Shanaya kept her hair open and opted for no-makeup, as she kept it quite minimal and effortless. Shanaya looks gorgeous as sunshine highlighted her cheekbones and makes her look radiant. With her honey blonde locks left open in the air, Shanaya posed for the selfie, as she stunningly looks into the lens. Sharing this picture, Shanaya wrote, “me meeting golden hour selfie.”… she added a smiling eyes emoticon and yellow heart emoticon.

Check the post below:

As soon as Shanaya shared the picture, it was flooded with a lot of likes and love-filled comments. Amid this Shanaya’s mom Maheep Kapoor took the comments section and called her daughter sunshine and added a shining sun and red heart emoticon.

Recently, Shanaya met her cousin and entrepreneur Antara Motiwala Marwaha along with other Kapoor sisters. They were spotted during a get together at Antara and husband her Mohit Marwah’s residence. The Kapoor sisters paid a visit to her cousin’s home as they congratulated Antara for welcoming their daughter Thea.

For the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor was last seen in the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Shanaya will soon be making her debut in films with a Shashank Khaitan-directed rom-com alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

A few months ago, the gorgeous diva made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram. While making the announcement, she wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”.

