Shanaya Kapoor Shares Hilarious Bloopers From Her Belly Dance and Other Videos

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently made her social media profile public and has been taking over the internet with her stunning posts. A couple of days ago the gorgeous diva took the internet by storm with her belly dance video. However, on Sunday, Shanaya shared another BTS video comprised of hilarious bloopers from the making of the video.

In the video, she can be seen having a fun time with her dance instructors Sanjana Muthreja, Yassh Kadamm and Charvi Bhardwaj. The video has ‘Mai Kya Karun’ song from the movie Barfi playing in the background. She also called the trio her favourites and thanked them for having patience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

As Shanaya dropped the video on her Instagram handle, her daddy was quick to send heart emoji on the post. Here is the belly dance video of Shanaya that created a stir on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

In the video, she looks stunning in a white tube top paired with a white skirt which she borrowed from her BFF Suhana Khan. Her dance instructor Sanjana can also be seen accompanying her. Sharing the clip, she mentioned about trying something different and also thanked Suhana for her skirt in the caption.

Meanwhile, her post has grabbed a lot of attention as many Bollywood celebs commented on the post. Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emoji on the post while Neelam Kothari commented ‘Too Good’. Fashion designer Simone Khambatta, Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan, Suhana Khan, Bhavna Pandey, Navya Naveli Nanda and Alaviaa Jaaferi also commented on the post.

As per the reports, Shanaya is prepping up to follow her father’s footstep and pursue a career in acting. She already started her Bollywood journey as an assistant director from the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was also seen in Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with her mother Maheep Kapoor.