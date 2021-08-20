Shanaya Kapoor Shines Bright in Manish Malhotra's Creation, Suhana Khan Reacts

She may not have made her debut yet, but Shanaya Kapoor is already serving her followers a typical Bollywood glam look. Daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya was all decked up in a Manish Malhotra creation earlier this week as she attended the baby shower of her cousin Mohit Marwah's wife, Antara Motiwala Marwah.

The star-kid shared some pictures on her Instagram handle on Thursday where she showed her followers how she likes to ace the desi glamour. Shanaya wore a subtle green coloured lehenga that was embellished with some intricate zari work. Accompanying the lehenga and the blouse, the star kid also draped a light organza dupatta with hues of pastel blue colour. With her hair tied in a loose bun, Shanaya let soft curls of hair frame her face as she wore a maangtika. Captioning the post, Shanaya complimented the fashion designer as she wrote, “Feeling my prettiest.”

Her latest Instagram post received 1,33,752 likes and compliments from her friends in Bollywood, including the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan. Shanaya’s childhood friend, Suhana commented with a series of red hearts with arrows emoticons expressing her reaction to the look. Alanna Panday, the cousin of actress Ananya Panday, also shared her reaction to the post with heart-eyed emoji. Daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor also hyped up her cousin as she commented, “Insane.”

A fan account dedicated to the soon-to-be actress also commented, “You are killing us.”

Shanaya joined the Dharma Cornerstone Agency earlier this year. The talent acquisition and management company is a collaboration of filmmaker and producer Karan Johar’s Dharma productions and Bunty Sajdeh, with film critic Rajeev Masand as Chief Operating Officer.

Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! pic.twitter.com/u9b6AKwZwQ— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2021

Earlier this week,the Kapoor family was seen celebrating the wedding of Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani. For the wedding, Shanaya was seen in an Arpita Mehta creation which featured a camel blurred polka print lehenga set paired with an Ahir embroidered blouse and striped organza dupatta with cowrie shells detailing.

The Kapoor family members including actors Sonam, Arjun, Janhvi, also attended the intimate wedding ceremony.

