Shanaya Kapoor Shines Bright Like a Diamond in Sparkly Mini Dress, BFF Suhana Khan is Impressed

Even before making her Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor has time and again proved that she can steal the limelight without much effort. Apart from creating a humongous buzz on social media and enjoying legions of followers, Shanaya often features in headlines for her style game. And yet again, proving that it’s hard to miss her fashion statement, Shanaya set the internet ablaze after she dropped a series of pictures of herself in a dazzling mini dress. Showing us all her wildest side, Shanaya took our breath away in that sparkly voguish pick.

Sending us all in a frenzy, the budding actress dropped a series of pictures with the caption, “Stay wild,” and ended it with an angel emoticon. Decked up in her stylish best, Shanaya donned a silver shoulderless mini dress with matching high heels. She opted for a minimalist path while accessorising her overall look with gleaming jewellery. Shanaya kept her wavy tresses open, and went for a smokey eye look. She channeled her inner diva, as she posed for the camera. In one of the pictures, she can be seen sitting on a green sofa like a queen, while in some other snippets, she can be seen playing with her hair.

Shanaya’s pictures are truly hard to miss, as not only did her fans and followers loved them, but several celebrities bombarded the comments section with adorable reactions. Shanaya’s cousin and actress Janhvi Kapoor was quick to notice her post, as she reached out to the comments section and wrote, “Excuse me,” and ended it with a handful of fire emoticons. Shanaya’s parents Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor also dropped a handful of heart and fire emoticons. Shanaya’s close friend and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan commented, “Wowowowww”.

Apart from them, the celebrities who were mesmerised by Shanaya’s beauty were actress Alaya F and Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana Pandey, among others.

On the work front, Shanaya is all set to make her debut in Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial project Bedhadak, which is backed by Karan Johar. In her much-anticipated debut film, Shanaya will be seen opposite Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV JAC Board Exam Results Kerala Plus Two (+2) Results here.