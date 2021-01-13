Shanaya Kapoor Slays with Her Sexy Dance Moves in This Viral Video, Watch Here

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, Maheep took to her Instagram profile to share a stunning dance video of Shanaya that has now gone viral on the internet.

The video features Shanaya dancing to the song Sangria Wine, by Camilla Cabello and Pharrell Williams. "She gets it from her mama," Maheep captioned the post, shared by her on Tuesday.

Sunita Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Maanayata Dutt, and others were impressed by Shanaya's dance moves as they left heart emojis in the comments section.

Shanaya Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She worked as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma in the biographical drama starring her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor, in the titular role.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is the story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian Air Force woman pilot who conducted recce and rescue missions in the 1999 Kargil War. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij.

Sanjay Kapoor has been open about Shanaya’s desire to become an actor and said that the experience she would gain as an assistant director would prepare her for a career in front of the camera. “Being an assistant director teaches you to interact with everyone, from the spot boys to the producer, and learn to value people after becoming an actor,” he had said.