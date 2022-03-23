Shanaya Kapoor Soars Temperature Dressed in Blue Bikini As She Enjoys Pool Day, Mom Maheep Reacts

Star kid Shanaya Kapoor who is soon to debut with her upcoming flick Bedhadak, on Wednesday shared a sizzling pool picture in a blue bikini. Shanaya soared the temperature with her hot pic as she looks gorgeous while enjoying a pool day.

The Gen Z girl took to Instagram and shared a snap in which we see her dressed in an aqua bikini. She amplified her look with hoop earrings as she posed while looking off the camera. In the photograph, the gorgeous diva can be seen standing at the end of the pool with high-rise buildings in the backdrop.

Alongside the picture, Shanaya wrote, “aqua baby”. The starlet’s post soon captivated her fans’ attention who bombarded the post with fire and heart emoticons.

Her BFF Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavana Panday dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section, while Shanaya’s mom too dropped a couple of blue hearts as she loved the picture.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor was last seen in the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Shanaya will soon be making her debut in films with Bedhadak, which is a Shashank Khaitan-directed rom-com alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

A few months ago, the gorgeous diva made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram. While making the announcement, she wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”.

Previously, Karan Johar announced Bedhadak by sharing three posters of the film on his social media pages." We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed. Bedhadak!" wrote while sharing the film’s poster featuring the debutants.

Meanwhile, Bedhadak’s lead actor Lashya was slated to make his debut alongside Shanya’s cousin Janhvi in Dostana 2. However, the film got shelved due to Karan’s differences with actor Kartik Aaryan who was also part of this sequel to the 2008 release Dostana.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.