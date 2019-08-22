Shanaya Kapoor to Make Acting Debut With Karan Johar's Production?

The star kids Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan made their Bollywood debut recently. And now, it seems like more and more star kids are keen on joining the tinsel town. We are talking about Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Though Shanaya has yet to make her debut on big screen, she enjoys her own fan following. Amid all this, there are speculations that director-producer Karan Johar might launch Shanaya in Bollywood as she has been spotted outside Karan's office a lot lately.

She is currently assisting Karan on his upcoming film Kargil Girl. The movie features Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. Saying that, there is no movie in making as of now.

In an interview with ETimes.com, Sanjay Kapoor said, “Shanaya will definitely mark her presence in Bollywood, she will work in films and everything, but it is nothing like I am going to launch her or produce her debut movie.” He further assured that Shanaya will definitely show off her acting prowess on the silver screen, but only when presented with the right opportunity, he added, “Right now Shanaya is training to be ready, whenever the time comes. You will definitely see her on the big screen but only when the perfect opportunity arrives.”

With all this, it is quite clear now that the aspiring actress is just assisting director Karan on the sets to learn about movies in detail. And if the star kid manages to impress the director (or has already done), he might launch her from his next movie on big screen.

