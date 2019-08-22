Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shanaya Kapoor to Make Acting Debut With Karan Johar's Production?

Shanaya is currently assisting Karan Johar on his upcoming production 'Kargil Girl'.

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shanaya Kapoor to Make Acting Debut With Karan Johar's Production?
Image courtesy: Maheep Kapoor/ Instagram
Loading...

The star kids Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan made their Bollywood debut recently. And now, it seems like more and more star kids are keen on joining the tinsel town. We are talking about Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Though Shanaya has yet to make her debut on big screen, she enjoys her own fan following. Amid all this, there are speculations that director-producer Karan Johar might launch Shanaya in Bollywood as she has been spotted outside Karan's office a lot lately.

She is currently assisting Karan on his upcoming film Kargil Girl. The movie features Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. Saying that, there is no movie in making as of now.

In an interview with ETimes.com, Sanjay Kapoor said, “Shanaya will definitely mark her presence in Bollywood, she will work in films and everything, but it is nothing like I am going to launch her or produce her debut movie.” He further assured that Shanaya will definitely show off her acting prowess on the silver screen, but only when presented with the right opportunity, he added, “Right now Shanaya is training to be ready, whenever the time comes. You will definitely see her on the big screen but only when the perfect opportunity arrives.”

With all this, it is quite clear now that the aspiring actress is just assisting director Karan on the sets to learn about movies in detail. And if the star kid manages to impress the director (or has already done), he might launch her from his next movie on big screen.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram