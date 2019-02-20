LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Shanaya Kapoor to Make Bollywood Debut With Cousin Janhvi Kapoor's Film, Deets Inside

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and designer Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, will be making her Bollywood debut soon, but not as an actor.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
Image courtesy: Maheep Kapoor/ Instagram
Image courtesy: Maheep Kapoor/ Instagram
Actor Sanjay Kapoor and designer Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, will be making her Bollywood debut soon, but not as an actor. Shanaya’s parents recently announced via Instagram posts that she would be working as an assistant director on an upcoming film.

If reports are to be believed then Shanaya has been roped in for her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's next film, which will be a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, the first ever Indian woman to fly into a combat zone.

“All the best Shanaya #newbeginnings #newjourney,” Sanjay wrote alongside his post, which he shared a few days back. The picture shows the father-daughter duo posing together. “My baby’s gone to Lucknow for 2 weeks #MissYouAlready #AssistantDirectorsLife #LoveYou @shanayakapoor02 #ProudMama,” wrote Maheep, whose post also showed a younger Shanaya posing with Sanjay.

View this post on Instagram

All the best Shanaya ❤️#newbeginnings #newjourney

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on





Earlier talking about Shanaya's Bollywood debut Sanjay had said, "Honestly, I really don't know when that will happen. She has just finished her 12th standard and she's working towards it. But she hasn't signed anything till now; she's too young. Hopefully, soon enough."

Shanaya completed her higher education from Ecole Mondiale School. She is the cousin of Bollywood biggies Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

