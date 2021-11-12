Shanaya Kapoor to Make Bollywood Debut With Karan Johar's 'Dono Mile Iss Tarah'; Shoot Begins

There have been rumours about the Bollywood launch of Shanaya Kapoor for a long time now. Ever since filmmaker Karan Johar got her on board his talent management agency in January this year, there have been many speculations about her debut in the Hindi film industry.

There have been reports that the star kid will enter the Hindi film industry with a romantic comedy that will be a love triangle. The movie will be produced by Karan with Shashank Khaitan under the banner of Dharma Productions. Shashank is famous for directing Dulhania Franchise and Dhadak. The upcoming film will reportedly feature Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the lead.

In fact, on Thursday, the budding actress also started shooting for her first film. Shanaya’s father Sanjay Kapoor took to social media to announce the same saying, “New beginnings, so proud of you, work hard, focus, this is only the beginning, the sky is the limit. #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes, love you.” Now, Bollywood Hungama has found that the film in question has been titled Dono Mile Iss Tarah.

“The shoot of the film was to start in July this year; however, it was delayed due to the pandemic. As for the title of the film, Dono Mile Iss Tarah has been locked and filming is going ahead with this title. In fact, director Shashank Khaitan seems pretty pleased with the title and is focusing on shooting the venture”, reveals a source close to the project.

Shanaya worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Before her acting debut, the budding actor decided to let people have a glimpse of her acting chops via a commercial, which was released in September. The ad featuring Shanaya was shared by filmmaker Karan Johar on his Instagram handle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.