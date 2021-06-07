Shanaya Kapoor to Make Bollywood Debut with Karan Johar Film, Co-stars Finalised?

There have been discussions for a long time now for the launch of Shanaya Kapoor, Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter. Ever since filmmaker Karan Johar got her on board his talent management agency in January this year, there have been many speculations about her debut in Bollywood.

Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports that she will make her acting debut with Student Of The Year 3. Shanaya, who is quite active on social media, has also hinted several times about her debut and the audience is eagerly awaiting its release.

Now, it seems the buzz is over regarding the start of her film innings. There have been reports that the star kid will enter the Hindi film industry with a romantic comedy that will be a love triangle. The movie will be produced by Karan with Shashank Khaitan under the banner of Dharma Productions. Shashank is famous for directing Dulhania Franchise and Dhadak. The upcoming flick will feature Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the lead.

A source close to the film’s development told Pinkvilla that the three actors have been taking part in several acting workshops over the past six months as earlier the movie was planned to go on floors in July this year. However, because of the restrictions imposed in several states owing to the second wave of Covid-19, the shooting plans were delayed. Now the makers are planning a new schedule. A major chunk of the project will be shot abroad and a team from the production house will go on a recce once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The script is said to be ready and other aspects of pre-production are in progress. The shooting of the movie is expected to start at the end of the year if everything goes as planned and is slated to release next year in theatres.

