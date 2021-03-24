Shanaya Kapoor to Star Alongside 'Guilty' Actor Gurfateh Pirzada in Her Bollywood Debut?

Karan Johar on Monday made the big announcement of launching Shanaya Kapor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, in Bollywood. While the filmmaker did not reveal too many details about Shanya’s debut project but it is set to roll out in July this year.

It is also reported that Shanaya will be sharing the screen with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, who are also managed by Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, “Shanaya has been signed on officially by Karan’s talent management team Dharma Cornerstone Agency. She has also bagged her first film and it will also star other DCA talents Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. The rom-com is very much an urbane triangle love story and it goes on floors around mid-2021. Depending on the shoot, the team will plan its release.”

The source also added that this film will have a theatrical release instead of an OTT release. Shanaya was also being considered for Student Of The Year 3 but her mother Maheep Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar opted for another film owing to SoTY’s Netflix release.

RELATED NEWS Karan Johar Announces Third Actor to be Represented by His Talent Agency DCA

Before venturing into acting, Shanaya assisted on cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.