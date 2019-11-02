Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
Shanaya Kapoor Turns 20, Celebrates Birthday with Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and Family

Birthday celebrations for Shanaya Kapoor began at midnight with the Kapoor family and her best friend Ananya Panday by her side.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
Image courtesy: Maheep Kapoor/ Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is celebrating her 20th birthday. The birthday celebrations for Shanaya began at midnight and the pictures and videos shared on social media showed that the members of Kapoor family as well as her best friend Ananya Panday joined in.

A video shared by Sanjay Kapoor shows Shanaya gearing up to cut her birthday cake with 20 candles placed on it. The video also featured Ananya, Shanaya's cousin actor Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor among others waiting for the birthday girl to cut the cake. Sanjay shared the video on Instagram and with a caption that read, "Happy birthday Darling love you (heart emoji)."

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Darling love you ❤️

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

Ananya also took to her Instagram story to share a Boomerang video of her "soulmate" Shanaya Kapoor blowing the candles before cutting the cake. She wrote, "My soulmate turns 20” and tagged Shanaya to the video. On Saturday morning, she also posted a cute photo of the two of them to wish her soulmate.

Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor also shared a Boomerang video from her daughter's midnight birthday bash. She captioned the video, "I am a mama of a 20 year old #SoSoProudOfMyGirl."

Malaika Arora also wished Shanaya Kapoor on her birthday. Malaika took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Shanaya and herself. She wrote, "Happy happy bday baby (now all grown up) darling".

malaika shanaya

Shanaya is yet to make her acting debut in Bollywood. She has, however, worked as an assistant director in her cousin Janhvi Kapoor starrer upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Shanaya, Ananya and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan have been childhood friends. They are often seen hanging out together.

