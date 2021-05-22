Shanaya Kapoor Wishes BFF Suhana Khan on Birthday With Adorable Throwback Video

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns a year older today and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor took to social media to extend her best wishes in the most special way. The star-kid dropped a throwback video from their childhood days where the girls can be seen dancing their hearts out on the song, Ye Mera Dil Pyaar Ka Deewana in swimwear.

While Suhana can be seen sporting a cute red bikini top and skirt, Ananya donned a blush pink bikini and Shanaya wore a faded pink monokini. The trio looks super adorable in this unseen video. Sharing the clip, Shanaya wished her and wrote that they’re forever going to be dancing together.

As soon as she shared the post, netizens have showered the post with their reactions. Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor also commented on the post. Ananya Panday’s mother Bhawana Pandey also dropped red heart emojis in the comments.

Shanaya also shared throwback pictures of them together in her Instagram story from the teenage days. The trio looks quite beautiful in the picture, while Shanaya wrote “Love You” in the caption.

On the other hand, Ananya too has shared some adorable throwback pictures on her social media handle to make her bestie’s day extra special. In one of the pictures, she can be seen hugging Suhana. Sharing the picture she wrote, “Happy bday lil Suhaaaf! Love u 4 Lyf."

Ananya, Suhanaand Shanaya often take over the internet by giving major friendship goals. The trio keeps sharing pictures from their childhood on special occasions. Earlier on Holi, Ananya shared an adorable snap of them together all decked up in colors. She called the picture one of the best memories in the caption.

On the work front, Suhana is currently pursuing film studies course from the New York University and Shanaya is prepping up for her Bollywood debut, while Ananya has already established herself as an actor in B-Town.

