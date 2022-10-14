Shanaya Kapoor Writes 'He Said Yes' on Wrist With Mehendi on Karva Chauth, Who is the Mystery Man?

On the occasion of Karva Chauth, several celebrities have taken to social media to share a glimpse of their celebrations with their fans and followers. Instagram is filled with photos of these gorgeous women dressed in ethnic wear and posing with their significant others. Applying Mehendi on the palms also forms an important part of this festival observed by married Hindu women.

Now, Shanaya Kapoor, who is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, flaunted her Mehendi in a new picture shared by her mother. But what caught our attention was the thing written on her wrist with Mehendi. Maheep, on Friday, shared a photo of Shanaya where the star kid can be seen dressed in ethnic wear. She has one part of her face covered with her hand, while she lifts up the other one to flaunt her Mehendi design. Written on her wrist was, “#HeSaidYes.” This raises speculations as to who the mystery man is in the star kid’s life.

Take a look at the post:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/gA3nyBdGFZY” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her Bollywood debut but the starkid enjoys massive popularity on social media. An avid user, she always keeps her fans and followers updated with her posts and photos. Recently, she made head turns with her photoshoot where she was seen dressed in a pretty ballroom-styled dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

On the work front, she is set to make her debut with Karan Johar’s upcoming production Bedhadak, which also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and newbie Lakshya. In an exclusive interview with News18, the starkid opened up about her debut and said, “I think I have a mix of all these feelings. It’s something that I’ve looked forward to since I was a kid, and now that the time is finally coming closer, it’s of course making me nervous and excited at the same time, but I do know I have worked on my craft and prepped for this moment. So, I’m happy about that. I think every actor has their own journey, so I don’t think that looking at others’ debuts or careers can fully prepare you for what is in store for you.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here