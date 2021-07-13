CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shanaya Kapoor's Belly Dance Stuns Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda

credit : Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor shared a video clip of her belly dance practice session on Instagram, and BFFs Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda are mighty impressed.

“How we learn a choreography. #practicesessions with the best!!! @sanjanamuthreja," wrote Shanaya on Instagram. In the video, Shanaya is seen learning belly dance from celebrity belly dancer trainer Sanjana Muthreja.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is seen dancing effortlessly in a brown spaghetti top and comfortable lowers. Her video clip received a lot of appreciation from friends and family.

Shanaya’s close friend and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli wrote: “I got a stomach ache watching this."

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan commented with a heart emoji.

Seema Khan wrote: “Yeah baby."

Her father Sanjay Kapoor commented with a heart emoji.

first published:July 13, 2021, 21:12 IST